Louder's Tracks Of The Week: new music from Smashing Pumpkins, Thrice and more

Smashing Pumpkins - Solara

The first song to be released by Smashing Pumpkins' founding fathers in 18 years, if you can put aside the fact D'arcy wasn't invited back for the much-lauded "original members" reunion, this song makes a good fist of referencing the classic sound of the mid-90s Pumpkins, while also fixing their sights on a more modern, more straight-forward rock sound. Veteran producer and longtime Corgan collaborator Rick Rubin helmed the recording process.

Thrice - The Grey

With this track, Thrice completely wave goodbye to their original post-hardcore leanings, trading them instead for slick, gravelly-voiced, earnest riff-filled rock. Artist In The Ambulance this most certainly ain't – though plenty of Thrice's trademarks do remain hidden in plain sight. It marks the beginning of the band's relationship with renowned punk label Epitaph Records, on which the band say: "We grew up listening to and being inspired by Epitaph bands, and have always admired and respected the label’s independent spirit and ethics. To finally be a part of the family there is an absolute honour, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future with them."

Dee Snider - Tomorrow's No Concern

Hey kid, you like metal? Then former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider's new solo single should be right up your street. All galloping riffs and NWOBHM noodling, it's not the most ground-breaking single ever to be released, but it sure is a bit of fun.

IDLES - Danny Nedelko

Welcoming back the winners of last week's vote as they unleash the the newest track from upcoming album Joy As An Act Of Resistance – the second to be released in as many weeks. Danny Nedelko focuses on the idea of fixing a splintered nation with love, of treating those you see as being different to you with acceptance and compassion. It's a message increasingly necessary in these fractious times. Frontman Joe Talbot says: “This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability; a brave naked smile in this shitty new world. We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we’d be nothing.”

Jamie Lenman - Long Gone

Ex-Reuben man Jamie Lenman is a prolific champion of British underground music, having put on a festival just last year to showcase the best of his scene. It follows, then, that he's collaborated with Employed To Serve's Justine Jones on this new track – it also follows that Jones' involvement makes it the heaviest thing he's released for ages. On the track, Lenman says: "This track is heavier than anything on [recent album] Devolver but is still got that big chorus and it was made by the same people so it feels of a piece. It's about the dangers of nostalgia and being careful what you wish for, which is a theme that's present on the record also. Even though it's quite aggressive it still sounds quite bouncy and summer-y to me, perfect for belting out at the festivals!"

Saxon - The Secret Of Flight

It's as if the 80s never left us – in the latest single to be released from their most recent album Thunderbolt, Saxon unleash a gratifying, solo-ridden slice of propulsive heavy metal, along with accompanying lyric video. Frontman Biff Byford says: "Being in a touring band we fly a lot, so I was sat on a plane one day thinking in the big scheme of things we didn’t discover how to fly until quite recently in man’s history – 1903, that’s only 115 years ago. I thought it would make a good subject, so there you go… the secret of flight!”

Bones - Creature

Possibly the most interesting thing about this London duo is that frontwoman Rosie Bones in in fact the daughter of British bird enthusiast Bill Oddie. Other than that, a turn as Jeff Beck's backing band has seen their cult following flourish, their signature blend of "future rock" – classic rock riffs dressed up with lashings of electro fuzz and seductive synths – winning them a growing fanbase. Of the song's accompanying video, Rosie Bones says: "Our 'service' offers privacy from the world and creates a safe place for people to be who they want to be and do what they want to do. Passengers don't have to live up to anyone’s projections or preconceptions. In the back of our limo...they can be free."

Nothing - Zero Day

Produced by Gen X favourite John Agnello, this track from Philadelphia nu-gazers Nothing goes big on melancholic wall of noise fuzz while the band struggle to make sense of the human condition. Frontman Domenic Palermo says of the track: "The amount of difficulty a person faces when attempting to close the door on all sense, meaning, or value when thinking on our existence is hard to put in words... I've laid awake countless nights contemplating human life, its hostile uselessness, and why I'm one of the few who choose to see it that way yet manage to move onward. So I suppose in that sense Zero Day is a song of paradoxical enlightenment"

