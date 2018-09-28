Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Saves The Day and more

A pop punk comeback, a death gospel pioneer and even more Slash – we have it all and more in this week's round up of fresh new tunes. But before all that, it's time to crown our winner of last week's fiercely-fought vote, and offer a slightly melancholy hat-tip to Chris Cornell's estate for this posthumous triumph.

3. Avenged Sevenfold - Mad Hatter

2. Steve Perry - We're Still Here

1. Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

So who will be victorious this week?

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - Driving Rain

Ever wanted to know what Slash would look like in puppet form? Well, thanks to the new video for Driving Rain, you don't have to wonder any longer. Musically, it's a thundering rock'n'roll stomper that provides the perfect platform for Slash to show off his solos and Kennedy his pipes. Oh the track, Slash says: "This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World On Fire tour. It's a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it."

Saves The Day - Kerouac & Cassady

Everyone's favourite pop-punk quartet have matured somewhat since the days of singing about funerals and being cool, and this nostalgic nod back to their halcyon days as a young touring band is tempered with hard rock riffs and almost Uncle Acid-esque vocals. On the new material, founder Chris Conley says: "This album is the story of Saves The Day and my own personal journey through life, which all unfolded as my relationship with music progressed.”

Atreyu - The Time Is Now

If you remember Atreyu from their time as the face of Victory Records-issue metalcore, this latest single may come as something as a surprise, full as it is with brooding electronic beats that would turn Imagine Dragons positively green and an anthemic, singalong stadium chorus. Vocalist Alex Varkatzas says of the new material: “It's a deep one. We looked up to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, and their deaths were fresh during the writing process. It made us think of what we'll leave in our wake. We have a choice to change the lives of others for the better."

Louise Lemón - Cross

Death gospel may sound like an usual tag, as if we've just run out of terms and started making them up willy nilly, but a cursory listen to this track will prove it's one that fits perfectly. Rich, soulful vocals set against melancholy horns, organs and expansive soundscapes cement this track's place as one of the week's best. On the track, Lemon says: “Cross is one of the last songs I wrote for this album and this song, as well as the whole album, is about acceptance and growing. To dare to really listen to the most inner thoughts. Not judging instead trying to learn and rather than running from something owning it. Looking back to rise forward.”

Daughters - Long Road, No Turns

Noise rock is the best kind of rock, and this track makes good on that assertion with its clanging, claustrophobic hooks and sinister, pulsating backbeat. Imagine nausea and anxiety presented in musical form, but in a good way. On the new material, vocalist Alexis Marshall says: "I've always felt we decide what a Daughters record is. It's not a sound or an aesthetic. Daughters is the name of our group and, we will do whatever we want to do with it. If that's a jazz record or an opera, then that's the decision we've made. With that, this feels like the natural progression of things musically.”

Irk - Spectre At The Fiesta

Listen carefully and you might notice that this song has no guitars. No guitars! In a rock song! As one Jonathan Van Ness might say, can you believe?! Luckily, they make such a bloody racket you can barely notice. Filthy, loud, bass-heavy noise rock with a socially aware message. Vocalist Jack Gordon says of the new material: “Lyrically, Recipes From The Bible is about the awful world we live in. It is about the sexy and exciting new ways in which intersectionally marginalised people are tricked into apathy by muscular haircuts with a phobia of context. It’s all at once angry, absurd, frustrated, disordered, violent, idealistic and unreasonable. Just like the Bible.”

Estrons - Body

This video contains a vague hint of tits and arse, so best not to watch it at work. Given that this band have been making a name for themselves on the road with Pussy Riot and Garbage, it should come as little surprise that this song is a visceral attack on modern life, backed up by riff-heavy indie rock. On the track, vocalist Tali Källström says: “Shooting the video for Body was one of the most terrifying and liberating experiences of my entire life. For millenniums art has been used to set the paradigm for how our bodies should look. It suppresses us, it creates the unreachable which leads humanity into a pit of judgement, self denial and depression. This video is about studying the real. Celebrating yourself. Sexualising yourself, and letting go of the concept of 'flaws' by flaunting who you really are.”

Gouge Away - Hey Mercy

Don't be fooled by the name – one of the newest artists on the Deathwish roster, this band have very little to do with Pixies. Which is a fact made clear by this track, with its pummelling post-hardcore and larynx-shredding vocals.

