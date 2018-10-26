Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Imagine Dragons, Bring Me The Horizon and more

American arena rock, UK alt-rock veterans and the beautiful Bob Mould: that's right, we have all this and more for you in this week's round up of fresh new music. But as always, before we get started on all that, it's time to raise a glass to last week's winning song. So, congratulations to hirsute London rockers Inglorious, who actually managed to keep internet favourites Babymetal off the top spot. Unprecedented.

3. Greta Van Fleet - You’re The One

2. Babymetal - Starlight

1. Inglorious - Where Are You Now?

So, who will conquer all others in this week's battle for glory? That's for you to decide. You know the drill by now – get your ears around each of the tracks below and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. For now, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

Imagine Dragons - Zero

Anyone'd think these guys have a new album coming out or something, the way they're churning out impressively high-spec music videos. Written for the upcoming Wreck It Ralph film, it's a slightly more kiddy-friendly, optimistic and upbeat number than their recent tracks, with a chorus that borrows ever so slightly from another American radio rock phenomenon. Vocalist Dan Reynolds says of the track: “That journey of feeling like nothing and trying to realise and recognise your worth as a human is an important part of life. And given the distorted version of reality kids face online and the expectations that come with it, this struggle is real for so many people right now.”

Bring Me The Horizon - Wonderful Life

The latest instalment from upcoming album Amo, this track makes good on the band's promise that their new material is weirder than anything they've done before. Well, the video does, anyway. Replete with a cameo from Dani Filth eating a bowl of Cheerios and doing a spot of grocery shopping, the song amps up the gratuitously heavy riffs – which should please fans who found their last offering a little too Radio One.

Swervedriver - Mary Winter

Oxford's finest rock band are back, and they bring with them this track which can really best be described as "classic Swervies". From the gently melancholic lyrics, to the trademark arpeggiated guitar, to its shimmering sense of romantic nostalgia, it's a natural and welcome continuation of their comeback sound. On the track, vocalist Adam Franklin says: “In Mary Winter, the character is a spaceman who’s trying to remember what life is really like. There’s a lot of foreboding with regard to the future on this album.”

Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock

When Bob Mould and Swervedriver both announce new albums in the same week, you know you're living through a truly #blessed time in alternative rock'n'roll. We could not be more excited that punk-rock Godfather Bob is back with this lush, sunny slice of melodic rock, which marks something of a departure from his recent inward-facing releases, seeing him instead approaching life with a newfound optimism. Don't be entirely fooled, though; there's still a few mournful harmonies and string instruments snuck in there. Mould says of the track: "Sunshine Rock was such a bright, optimistic song, and once that came together, I knew that would be the title track, and that really set the tone for the direction of the album... At some point I had to put a Post-It note on my work station and say, ‘Try to think about good things'. Otherwise I could really go down a long, dark hole. I’m trying to keep things brighter these days as a way to stay alive.”

Capital Punishment - Confusion

The first thing you need to know about this band is that they have American actor and director Ben Stiller on drums. The second is that they're his teenage punk band which he's just got back together after 36 years apart. Taken from upcoming EP This Is Capital Punishment, Confusion is a blast of spiky, angular post-punk that goes heavy on the synths and the extremely noisy breakdowns. Apparently Stiller is much better on the drums now than he was back then.

William Shatner ft Iggy Pop - Silent Night

What could be better than William Shatner releasing a new album? That album being packed full of guest stars, including one Sir Iggy Pop, obviously. What could be even better than that? That album being a Christmas album, that's what. Here, Shatters teams up with Iggy to deliver a surprisingly true-to-the-original take on Silent Night. It's truly the Christmas gift that keeps on giving – which is handy, seeing as it's only fucking October.

Pussyliquor - My Body. My Choice.

Let's be honest: this isn't the most sophisticated piece of music you're ever going to hear in your life. That said, a lot of people don't seem to be understanding this particular message right now, so perhaps going simple with it will work. Let's see! The track's message should be pretty clear from the title, and they team it with a stomping punk-rock workout.

Super Unison - The Birthday Gift

The third and final single to be released from new album Stella – which is out today, incidentally – The Birthday Gift grapples with issues such as self-preservation, poetic justice, and abuse of power to a soundtrack of powerful, riff-heavy post-hardcore back with an extremely early-2000s emo vibe. Glorious.

Sick Of It All - Wake The Sleeping Dragon

Sick Of It All return with their own particular brand of riff-driven hardcore punk, with this rabble-rousing number which offers a rallying call for people to unite in the face of adversity, and resist the rising wave of fascism seeping on to our streets and in to our governments. The band says of the track: "Wake The Sleeping Dragon, the title track of our new album, is a hard driving song about big brother encroaching on our lives and recognising the reality that we The People have the power to stop it through unity. So take your head out of your ass and smarten up. We are very excited for all of you to hear this new album as we feel it’s our best work to date.”

Kælan Mikla - Næturblóm

We can't tell you how this song should be properly pronounced, but we can tell you that it's a fine listen indeed. Gothic-tinged synth rock with a seductive industrial beat, it's no wonder these three were hand-picked by Robert Smith for his Meltdown Festival this year. On the track, the band says: "Næturblóm, meaning Nightflowers, is one of [our] most euphoric songs. The lyrics to it are actually way older than the song itself and were originally a poem that Laufey gave to Sólveig as her 20th birthday present a few years ago. It’s about how Laufey sees Sólveig as a beautiful flower that blooms in the winter darkness. An everlasting reminder of their friendship."

