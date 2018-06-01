Louder's Tracks Of The Week: new music from Guns N' Roses, Halestorm and more

Classic rock, Afrobeat and the best band in Britain right now: we have all this and more on display in this week's round up of new music. However, before we can let our ears loose on all that, it's time to announce the winners of last week's bitterly fought vote – including an always exciting tie-break situation for third place.

3. Wilko Johnson - Marijuana TIED WITH Avatar - The King Welcomes You to Avatar Country

2. Cheap Trick - The Summer Looks Good On You

1. The Kut - Hollywood Rock'n'Roll

So, who will win your vote this week? There's only one way to find out, so check out our choices below, from a range of old favourites and newer faces. But first, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

Guns N' Roses - It's So Easy

Recorded in 1989 but conveniently held back from official release until they had a £1000 box set to flog, this video for the '87 single was allegedly originally barred from release on account of its "racy" content. Which is probably true, because no one's actually used the word "racy" to describe anything since then. But rest assured – there's a few women in bras and a couple of bare bums, but an NSFW sex-fest it ain't. Get involved!

Will Haven - Hewed With The Brand

Sacramento noise-mongers Will Haven are back with this new video for gratifyingly gnarly Muerte album track, Hewed With The Brand. The video was directed by Brian Cox – no, not that Brian Cox. And not that Brian Cox, either. This is just some bloke who directs music videos. Oh well! On the vid, guitarist Jeff Irwin says: “We love this new video, Brian Cox did an amazing job of capturing the band live as well as tying in the new record really well. It was a fun video to shoot and – a little side note – it was filmed on my birthday!”

Idles - Colossus

Remember that best band in Britain we were talking about? Well, here they are, with this colossal (...sorry) new single from their forthcoming second album. The track builds on the blistering post-punk established on debut album Brutalism, tilting it towards claustrophobic, angular noise-rock before dissolving into a furious punk workout for the final minute. More challenging than anything they've released before, and all the better for it. See if you can spot all the celebrity cameos in the vid, too.

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

'I did it cos I want it and I did it cos I'm gonna and I did it just because I can, I did it because it makes me feel so good and I did it because fuck the man' sings Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale on this, the first single the US hard rockers have released since 2015's Into The Wild Life. Sure, it might not win them any Pulitzers, but this thumping glam-inspired stomper is sure to pull them in a few new fans. Hale said of the new material: "I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We’re all doing things that we’ve always been able to show during our live show, but now we’re finally capturing it."

Weezer - Africa

Rivers Cuomo is #blessing the rains down in Africa with this actually quite pleasing cover of Toto's 1982 karaoke classic, inspired by one fan's plucky Twitter campaign. It amps the guitars up a little, but that (and a noodly, space-aged keyboard solo) aside, it's pretty true to the original. The cover came about after a Twitter account, @weezerafrica, was set up by a fan urging the band to record the song – which shows those who ask do, indeed, get.

At any rate, it's far from the worst cover of this song floating around the internet, and it's one of the better songs Weezer have recorded for some time.

Asking Alexandria - Alone In A Room

This song kicks off the band’s self-titled fifth album, which arrived in December last year via Sumerian Records. Guitarist Ben Bruce says of the track: “Alone In A Room is one of my favourite songs I have ever written! We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to Into the Fire! The story continues, ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!”

Here Lies Man - Taking The Blame

Mixing fuzzy stoner rock riffs with an Afro-Cuban rhythmic formula known as the clave (Google it), this single from New York Afrobeat rockers Here Lies Man marks a subtle evolution in the band's sound, with "Riffs no longer dominating but rather playing recurring roles throughout the tracks," as our review of the album says. Founder Marcos Garcia says of the track: "We're very conscious of how the rhythms service the riffs. Tony Iommi's innovation was to make the riff the organising principle of a song. We are taking that same approach but employing a different organising principle: For Iommi it was the blues, for us it comes directly from Africa."

Goat Girl - Viper Fish

This sinister offering from formidable alt-rock quartet Goat Girl's recently-released debut album comes complete with a frankly horrifying claymation video which will no doubt give you nightmares for weeks to come. The director responsible for its terrifying vision said this of her work: “It’s great working with Goat Girl and bringing their dark lyrics to life. Previously, I worked on their set design for their UK tour, creating a bright orange 5ft high half goat half girl, as well as goat heads for their mic stands. I feel our work compliments each other as many of their songs are frank, direct and humorous like a lot of my work.” Humorous. Sure.

Wolf Alice - Space & Time

London alt.rockers Wolf Alice return with a video for this spirited alt.rock number from second album Visions Of A Life, which was released last year. Vocalist and guitarist Ellie Rowsell, who directed and stars in the promo, says of the vid: “Space & Time is about being faced with life's obstacles and knowing that at some point you'll be looking back on yourself at this moment in time and it won't be as bad as it feels right now. Here's a video we made for it about a girl who's made a big decision. Don't ask me what it was – I can never tell you! Those of you asking me how many times I fell over however, the answer is none. Cheers.”

Ashfields - We Don't Talk

Rising Nottingham-based indie pop newcomers unveil their latest single We Don't Talk, which seizes upon the conversations which took place around Mental Health Awareness Week, hoping to encourage greater openness via the medium of song. Bassist Jay Sanderson says of their music: “We’ve always been heavily into the music scene, growing up with bands like Oasis, The Verve and Kings Of Leon. I guess we wanted to be like those guys, make our stamp on the music scene, play to thousands of people and share our passion.” A little content warning: the video contains imagery surrounding suicide and self harm.

