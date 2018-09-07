Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Greta Van Fleet, Good Charlotte and more

American teenagers who sound like they've been plucked straight from the 70s, midlands psych-punks and Jon Spencer: we have all this and more lined up for you in our selection of the week's finest new sounds. First, it's time to turn our attention back to last week's entrants and crown a winner – congrats to the three bands below, specially Salvation Jayne whose spooky video helped to net them almost half of the total vote.

Greta Van Fleet - Watching Over

These much-hyped Michigan rockers caused a stir by finally announcing the details of their debut album yesterday, and dropping this new single to boot. The track picks up where their previous output left off, morphing their 70s-inspired classic rock thrum into an attractive modern proposition. The future of rock'n'roll is here, etc.

Good Charlotte - Prayers

Kudos to Good Charlotte here for using their platform to directly challenge the utter insanity tearing through their home nation right now, with the latest single to be taken from upcoming album Generation Rx. With a video that spotlights the victims of the US' aggressive ICE activity and lyrics that pointedly take aim at the "thoughts and prayers" crew (the clue's in the title), this slice of glossy emo-pop has a dark and pertinent message at its heart.

Nothing - I Hate The Flowers

Now, this song ain't what you'd call upbeat, but then that's not what you go to a band like Nothing for. Delicate, Deftonesesque post-hardcore that focuses on the emotional toll of existing in a big city, the band also infuse the follow up to 2016's Vertigo Flowers with shimmering shoegaze and a sense of weighty foreboding. On the track, vocalist Domenic Palermo says: "I've been referring to humans as flowers since the earliest days of Nothing. They're beautifully sad and their literal life/death cycle is so relatable."

Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam - All The Way Over The Edge (Bros Don’t Talk About Anything)

The midlands might not be best known for its genesis of psychedelic alt-pop, but this track from Birmingham-based newcomers Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam is sure to put that right. Fuzzy, lush and infectious, the song tackles the downsides of modern masculinity on the male psyche. On the track, vocalist Pete Dixon says: "I think the male condition stops us from sharing emotions we tend to either make light of things or brush it off completely and typically men don't talk about our feelings until it's too late."

Black Futures - Trance

Space-aged eccentrics Black Futures return with a positively polished take on their industrial racket – the edges have been smoothed and the choruses injected with the sort of hooks which would make the likes of Imagine Dragons green with envy. Still, their electronic din maintains its wild-eyed charm. On the track, the band say: "Existence is a truly wondrous, complex, wild, violent, vivid and beautiful conundrum that we're completely mesmerised by. Trance is our expression of awe and fascination for the worlds we live in. We feel it is important to appreciate and celebrate as many triumphs of nature and human creativity as possible. Mainline that empathy and admiration to your soul as a constant inspiration to exist with pure maximum positive vigour. Never let the bastards grind you down!”

Jon Spencer - I Got The Hits

The world's premiere rabble-rousing bluesman returns with this energetic track, the sonic makeup of which has been dubbed "a ball-peen hammer of sound guaranteed to destroy any post-modern hangover". This raucous, garage-tinged ditty makes clear why Spencer's been lined up to join notable noisemongers Melvins on their tour later this year.

Single Mothers - Dog Parks x Switch Off

Not content with dropping a single track, Canadian punks Single Mothers sneak-released an entire album this week, along with this double video for good measure. Musically, the band continue to evolve, ditching the snotty nihilism of their previous output for measured, mid-90s emo guitars and an attempt at relative sincerity in the lyrics. On the new material, vocalist Drew Thompson says: "I tried to blend my sense of dark humour with the reality of what I see when I look around me. In a way it made the songs sad and funny and hopefully interesting – but not super ‘jokey’. While so much dark shit is happening every day and in this era, I understand the influx of positivity in music and how that is important. Whenever I try to write a positive song though, it almost always sounds fake and contrived. Sometimes you gotta face what’s happening and just laugh at it, or at least roll your eyes until it’s over. That’s about as close to ‘positive’ as I get."

The Blonde Tongues - Turn Me Out

The fuzzed-out lovechild of power pop and college rock, newcomers The Blonde Tongues should quench the thirst of all those lusting after the good old days of the 90s. On the track, the band say: "We took cues from power pop greats like Guided By Voices, Superdrag, and the Ramones on Turn Me Out. It’s a rattlesnake in disguise—jangly, with a big bite. It highlights the joy of not living up to anyone's rules or expectations."

