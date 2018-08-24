Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon and more

Dance remixes, British sleaze-rock and Australian dream-rock: we've got it all and more in this week's round up of fresh new music. But before we get into all that, it's time to crown the winner of last week's vote. Hearty congrats to the three bands below, especially to the Kinks, who fully bulldozed their way into first.

3. IDLES - Great

2. Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Mind Your Manners

1. The Kinks - Time Song

So who will be judged the fairest of them all this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by getting each of the tunes below in your ears. But before you do, let's take a look back at last week's winner.

Ghost - Dance Macabre (Carpenter Brut Remix)

It's everyone's favourite occultist party band as you've never quite heard them before. Here, Ghost get a funky, 80s-inspired dance remix by french synthwave maestro Carpenter Brut, and, unsurprisingly, it works a treat. On the collab, Brut, aka Franck Hueso, says: "I wanted to bring a funky and disco touch, not just confine myself to the pure synthwave style that would have been expected, but to make this remix a disco rock song and bring out the pop side of the band that is always underlying in their music.”

Bring Me The Horizon - Mantra

Bring Me The Horizon have been whipping up a media frenzy this week with the announcement of a new album, new tour and this new single. The track's been getting a little heat online for not being 'heavy' enough since it was released, but fans of stomping, bass-driven rock'n'roll – which also focuses on existential explorations of emotional turmoil – will find plenty to enjoy. On the new material, vocalist Oli Sykes says: "It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

Joe Bonamassa - Evil Mama

Joe Bonamassa, friend of BB King, Walter Trout collaborator and first of his name returns with this slick take on the blues, which channels soul, funk, and even a little 80s-era Gabriel in its glossy pop production. On the track, Bonamassa says: "I’m going through some other stuff in my life I didn’t expect to be going through. It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything. It’s painful, but knowing that there’s a rising coming. I really feel the new material is deeper, lyrically and musically. We try to get a little deeper every time we come out."

Clutch - In Walks Barbarella

Funk metal stalwarts Clutch announced their new album, Book Of Bad Decisions, earlier this year, and since then they've come back with a slew of absolutely brilliant videos – check out this one for Hot Bottom Feeder if you're looking for a cracking bank holiday recipe. Here, they come good again with this horn-heavy, groove-laden slice of riff-rock, replete with stabbing keys and comic-inspired video. Weaponised funk, indeed.

Blood Youth - Starve

Phewph, we hope you like your riffs with plenty of very noisy shouting, because that's exactly what you're going to get here. Hard-edged, muscular riffs, rumbling basslines and the aforementioned vocal aggression mark an altogether darker turn for this metal mob. Vocalist Kaya Tarsus says of the track: “Life isn't always a fairy tale and you can end up trapped in a very unhealthy mindset. I wrote the lyrics when I was going through a bad time and it felt like I was in a nightmare. It's a very intense and emotional song, so we really wanted all of this to come out in the video. We wanted people to feel uncomfortable, almost as if they are watching a horror movie.”

Art Brut - Wham! Bang! Pow! Let's Rock Out!

You like animals? Course you do. Well, lucky for you, this video's jam-packed with 'em. Bees, crocodiles, monkeys, seals – the full gamut of wildlife is covered. The music – spiky, call-and-response art punk with a soaring chorus and Richard Hellesque vocals – ain't a bad accompaniment.

Ocean Alley - Happy Sad

All melancholy licks and woozy hooks, this sweetly seductive lament on modern love perfects the unlikely union of Aussie surf, hazy psychedelia, Knopfler-style dad rock and slick 90s r'n'b grooves. Vocalist Baden Donegal also has a very lovely voice.

Acres - Medicine

This soaring track from emo-tinged post-hardcore troupe Acres centres mental health struggles in its deeply personal narrative. Vocalist Ben Lumber says of the track: “Medicine is a really important song to me. I found myself surrounded by a lot of people who were suffering from really bad depression and anxiety and these people were the ones I love the most. It’s a devastating thing to see someone go through and, at times, you can feel helpless."

