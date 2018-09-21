Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Avenged Sevenfold, Chris Cornell and more

Spooky scores, snotty teenage punk and a posthumous offering from Chris Cornell: you can find all this and more in this week's round up of fresh new sounds. Before that, as always, it's time to crown the winner of last week's vote. Congrats to each of the bands below, particularly to Scotland's premiere progfather.

3. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Fresh Start

2. They Might Be Giants - The Communists Have The Music

1. Fish - Man With A Stick

Who will net the number one spot this week?

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

Posthumous releases are always tinged with melancholy irrespective of the musical content, and this track from the late Soundgarden vocalist is no different. Released by Cornell's widow Vicky, it was apparently the idea of Cornell's pal Josh Brolin to put this track out into the world. It features Cornell's trademark vocal heft, set against a strikingly poignant organ/acoustic guitar backdrop. On the track, Vicky says: "Since Chris’ sudden passing, I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world. I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”

Avenged Sevenfold - Mad Hatter

You like video games? You like gore? You like pretending to shoot zombies from various periods in history? Then do we have a video for you. This latest song from Avenged Sevenfold has been released to tie in with the new Call Of Duty and has an impressive CGI gameplay video to match. Combining their classic racket with more than a little of the Seattle sound, the track marks a new alt-focussed direction for the band. Bassist Johnny Christ says of the track: “It's a fun song – it's a little bit of a departure from I think what our fans would expect, but I guess that also makes sense because they expect crazy from us now.”

John Carpenter - The Shape Returns

This classic slice of Carpenter picks up where the first Halloween soundtrack left off, with the horror maestro reworking the original score but somehow making it even more chilling. Trust us, just like the original, you'll be hearing this one in your darkest dreams. Album collaborator Daniel Davies says of the track: “We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

The Casualties - 1312

NYC street punk veterans add their voice to the long-standing argument about the way in which people of colour are treated by law enforcement in the States. Musically, it's a blistering two-and-a-half-minute punk rock stomper. Lyrically, it's quite a lot more. On the track, vocalist David Rodriguez says: "This is a statement very true to our culture, our way of life, 1312 ACAB! We didn’t grow up watching cops walk old ladies across the street, we grew up watching Rodney King get beat, not detained and manhandled, fucking beat. If normal citizens must pay the price of the 'long arm of the law' they can be held accountable for their actions. Anyone of colour can be pulled over for being suspicious? Well we can be suspicious of them! 1312 ACAB. With great power comes great responsibility."

Charly Bliss - Heaven

This lush slice of riff-heavy dream rock channels the likes of Veruca Salt in its gloriously fuzzy three-and-a-half minutes. On the track, vocalist Eva Hendricks says: "Heaven is our first love song, and I basically had to force myself to write the lyrics as a songwriting challenge to myself. I think I was always worried that songwriting was something that only existed to me as a coping mechanism, and that once I was happy I wouldn't have anything interesting to say or write about. I'm proud of the sweetness and simplicity of this song, and we're super happy to release it finally!"

Teen Mortgage - S.W.A.S

Apparently able to count East Coast punk royal Ian MacKaye among their fans, this seductively scrappy offering from the DC punk duo channels the fuzzy post-hardcore punk of Meat Wave and Culture Abuse, but sharpens up their sound with a slightly harder edge. On the track, the band say: "S.W.A.S is an acronym for 'Service With A Smile'. The lyrics deal with the drudgery of being a part of a work force with declining value and knowing that your job is likely to be replaced by machines at any time. Until then you have to simply nod along and smile on cue."

Juiceboxxx - Ripping Up My Soul

Erstwhile rapper Juiceboxxx turned his hand to punk rock a few years back now, and this Detroitesque, energetic track channels the existential angst that accompanies a hangover when you're well into your 30s with impressive precision. On the track, Juiceboxxx says: "This song is about subculture as a weird spiritual surrogate, and trying to navigate a life after years of rock and roll damage, coming to grips with this force that has both given your life meaning but also made it deeply confusing. Sometimes I feel trapped in the basement, the dive bar, the warehouse, whatever... There is a punk rock version of 'Catholic guilt' and I don't really know how to process it. Some people end up dying. But I continue write songs. And try to take it one day at a time."

Steve Perry - We're Still Here

The world's favourite ex-Journey singer returns here, with the latest track from his upcoming album Traces. With a vocal turn as smooth as silk, this is modern day AOR at its finest. The track is said to be about Perry's “experience of walking the streets of Hollywood and feeling a sense of connection and solidarity with a whole new generation running wild on the same streets that he once had.” On his new material, he says: "I’m not trying to top what I’ve done in the past, or better anyone or anything. That stuff doesn’t matter to me now. In a way, it’s this simple: When I had something to say again, I said it. All I’m trying to do now is make music that really matters to me and I hope maybe will really matter to other people too."

