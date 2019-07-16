Guns N' Roses: massive discount on Locked N’ Loaded box set for Prime Day

Guns N' Roses Locked N' Loaded box set, which is limited to 10,000 copies worldwide, is being discounted for Prime Day. The box set features a newly remastered version of Appetite For Destruction, B-Sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings, and the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP which contains the extra track Shadow Of Your Love.
- Buy from Amazon UK: was £933.57, now £653.50
- Buy from Amazon US: just $499.00
- Buy from EMP: was £899.99, now £592.99
The Locked N’ Loaded edition will also come with:
• 12 new illustration lithos – visualising each song from the album
• 5 Metal band skull face rings
• 5 Metal band skull face lapel pins
• 5 Metal guitar picks with band skull faces & signatures
• 5 previously unseen band member lithos
• 5 GN’R Logo Buttons
• Robert Williams painting litho
• Replica ‘85/’86 gig banner
• Welcome To The Jungle video invite flyer – originally drawn by Slash
• Turntable mat
• Microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth
• 7-inch large hole adapter
• 6 replica early years gig flyers
• 6 iron-on stitched logo patches
• 2-inch collectable coin
• Bandana with silver metallic ink
• 2 wall posters
• Temporary band member tattoos
• 3 replica ticket stubs
• Numbered certificate of authenticity
Music Box Set Deals
Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition: was £108.54, now £69.56
Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras. 3 CDs, 3 vinyl records, an art print and a book. Get it while you can.View Deal
David Bowie – Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976 boxset: was £104.73, now £69.83
A 12 CD box that features all of the material officially released by Bowie during the so-called ‘American’ phase of his career from 1974 to 1976 – Diamond Dogs, David Live, Young Americans, Station to Station – and a bunch of other stuff besides, including The Gouster, an abandoned work-in-progress that laid the ground work for Young Americans, Live At Nassau Coliseum 76, and a new compilation entitled RE:CALL 2, a collection of single versions and non-album b-sides. With a 128 page book and a much more respectable price, it could be time to snap up this definitive look at Bowie's second (3rd?) wave.View Deal
Bob Dylan – Another Self Portrait (1969-1971), The Bootleg Series Vol. 10: was £90.54, now £44.90
50% off this highly-rated Dylan box from 2013. This four-disc deluxe boxed set includes the first complete release of the historic August 1969 Isle of Wight Festival performance, the Self Portrait album remixed, and two hardcover books by Greil Marcus.View Deal
Bon Jovi – The Albums vinyl boxset: was £189.46, now £135.69
24 LP box set featuring all of Bon Jovi’s studio albums remastered on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. In the set are all of the band’s studio albums, including 6 albums available on vinyl for the very first time plus an ‘Extras’ bonus discs featuring rare b-sides from Bon Jovi’s international single releases and both Jon Bon Jovi's solo records.
Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue vinyl boxset: was £148.32, now £101.63
An eight-album vinyl boxset from Kraftwerk from 2017, featuring the band's albums as performed live in the leading museums of the world. The art-work is as cool as you would expect and at 31% off, it's one of the biggest discounts of Prime Day.
Paul Simon – Graceland 25th anniversary collectors' Edition: was £77.25, now £56.13
A special Graceland 25th Anniversary Collector's Edition Box Set with two CDs and two DVDs including the re-mastered original album, audio narrative The Story of Graceland as told by Paul Simon, the Under African Skies documentary film, the original 1987 African Concert from Zimbabwe, three original music videos and the iconic Saturday Night Live performance of Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes, plus replicas of an original Graceland poster, handwritten lyrics pad; and deluxe 80-page book featuring new and archival photos and interviews with Paul Simon.