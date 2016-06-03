TeamRock's Tracks Of The Week

The following six songs were given a gentle squeeze and handpicked for their ripeness. They were then packed carefully and shipped off in a digital container directly into your head.

Listen, enjoy and comment below.

GOD DAMN – Ghost

Wolverhampton’s premier rock duo follow up last year’s debut album, Vultures, with this new single. It’s a rampaging blast of stoner rock, monolithic riffs and groove-laden, swirling vocals with a frenetic chorus that bursts with frenetic energy, which is complemented by this strobe-heavy video.

DARK FUNERAL – Unchain My Soul

Feeling gloomy? Then why not indulge it with a little bit of darkness? Because let’s be honest – it doesn’t get much darker than Dark Funeral. This gruesome track is taken from the Swedish black metallers’ new album, Where Shadows Forever Reign, and is as vile as Satan in a Borat mankini.

YOUNG GUNS – Bulletproof

Hot on the heels of last year’s Ones And Zeroes album, Young Guns have delivered this track from their as-yet-untitled new record. Slightly more edgy and raw than the songs on that last album, it contains a bit of 80s flair thrown in for good measure. Welcome back, gents.

MOTÖRHEAD – The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

This live track – recorded during Motörhead’s final shows in Munich – is one of the many highlights from their swansong release Clean Your Clock. While Lemmy does seem a little frail in this clip, the power of his performance is nevertheless remarkable. RIP.

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES – Snake Eyes

Frank might best be known for screaming so hard that his guts are left practically hanging out of his mouth after each gig, but he can croon with the best of them as well. There’s a mariachi feel to this song, but it’s still as fiery and fierce and you’d expect.

COMBICHRIST – Skullcrusher

Lying on top of a riff that’s not dissimilar to Marilyn Manson’s The Beautiful People, this new song by Combichrist shows that the Atlanta-based industrial metal outfit haven’t lost any of their zest for bruising and, ahem, skull-crushing anthems. Get a helmet if you’re worried.

