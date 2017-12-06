Flash Sale: 20% discount off all magazine subscriptions

Christmas is upon us, and that means only one thing: it’s time to start thinking about what to get the rock fans in your life. Well, look no further, for we have the answer: a subscription to a music magazine is the perfect gift for rock fans – or as a treat for yourself.

To mark the season, we’ll be running a 24-hour flash sale – kicking off on 6 December at 4:30pm GMT – during which all of our magazine subscriptions will be available with 20% off over on the MyFavouriteMagazines store. Just enter the code FESTIVE20 when you check out.

And here’s the even better news – the discount will be applying to every single title in the MyFavouriteMagazines catalogue, including everything from Total Guitar and Guitarist to T3 and Bass Guitar. There is quite literally something for everyone.

With issues arriving throughout year, it really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member. With free CDs and gifts accompanying many issues, it’s a year full of the best of rock, metal and prog – exclusive interviews, special event issues, collectible covers and rock writing and photography in the world, plus buying advice, news and reviews in every issue. Find out more about each rock music title below.

Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer is the world’s biggest and best metal magazine, run by fans, for fans. World exclusive access to the biggest names in heavy music, along with the very best upcoming names in the scene – from thrash to death to black to hardcore to everything in between – with a free CD and regular free gifts. If it’s heavy, Metal Hammer has it covered.

