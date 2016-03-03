Dream Theater play Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here

Dream Theater’s John Petrucci, James LaBrie and Jordan Rudess have performed a stunning acoustic version of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here for the TeamRock cameras. The footage was shot last week in Oslo, where the band were touring their new album, The Astonishing.

“Wish You Were Here is one of my favourite Pink Floyd songs of all time,” says Petrucci. “I have many memories of playing that back in high school at parties. It was the one song that everyone seemed to know and sing along.

“Pink Floyd is a huge influence, not only on me but on the rest of the guys. The Astonishing is a concept album, and Pink Floyd’s The Wall was definitely an inspiration.”

Dream Theater’s tour continues (date below). Last week, the band announced a video game based on The Astonishing. The album can be ordered online.

DREAM THEATER TOUR DATES

Mar 04: Hannover Kuppelsaal, Germany

Mar 05: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 06: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 08: Copenhagen Dr Koncerthuset, Denmark

Mar 09: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Mar 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Mar 12: Vejle Store Sal Vejle Musikteater, Denmark

Mar 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 14: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Mar 15: Frankfurt Alte Oper Hall, Germany

Mar 17: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 22: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegel-Saal, Germany

Mar 23: Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Capitole De Quebec, QC

Apr 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Apr 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Apr 20: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Apr 27: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 01: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

May 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

