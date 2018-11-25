Did you miss Black Friday? Here are the 10 best deals that are still live

Cyber Monday Music Deals
Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Cyber Monday coverage
We know, Black Friday is great, but why does it have to happen on a Friday? We're too busy at work or going out to think about scouring Amazon, eBay and Currys for the best deals on speakers and headphones.
But all is not lost! Just because you missed out on all the bargain bagging action on Friday doesn't mean you can't still pick up a knockout deal as most of the big online retailers continue their Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday.
Of course, you don't want to spend your time scrolling aimlessly through hundreds of pages looking for the right thing on a Sunday night, which is why we've bundled up the ten best Black Friday deals still available right now.
Here are our top deals on everything from Bluetooth speakers to wireless headphones:
Iron Maiden headphones by Onkyo: was £199.99 now £49.99
Forget titanium drivers and frequency ranges (although hang on to that ‘muscular bottom end’), all you really need to know is that these headphones sound great no matter what kind of music you’re listening to, sit nicely over the lugholes and are comfortable to wear even for long periods. The artwork might deter some people, but fans of Maiden will doubtless wear them with pride along with a whole outfit of Maiden clobber.View Deal
Marshall Woburn Black bluetooth speaker: was £499.99 now £249.99
Incredibly loud, and with an unmistakably iconic design, this skilled centrepiece wireless speaker balances Bluetooth, AirPlay, ChromeCast, Spotify Connect and multi-room. On release, TechRadar gave it a warm review but said the price was too high. Now that's £150 cheaper, however...View Deal
Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable: was £499, now £249
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner that can rip vinyl to hi-res audio, this, our buddies over on What Hi-Fi tested this back when it was £499 and even then they thought it was worth the money. Now it's half price!View Deal
Sennheiser PXC 480 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones: was $299.95 now $129.95
These noise-cancelling over-ears from the German headphone masters are listed as $179.95 at Worldwide Stereo - but add the promo code TURKEY and you get an extra $50 off! A massive $170 saving.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megaboom: was £249.99 now £140.60
Waterproof and shockproof and with a 360 degree speaker, it's 60% off right now – if you buy it in the 'obsidian' colourway, which sounds pretty metal to us. Our in-house experts on TechRadar said: "The Megaboom boasts a powerful sound that's filled with crispness and heady bass. Providing a full, room-filling experience has long been a strong suit of UE's cylindrical Bluetooth speakers, and the larger hardware is just as worthy of the accolade. Every genre of music that we lobbed at it sounds vibrant and expansive."View Deal
Apple Airpods: was £159 now £139
The cheapest ever price for Apple Airpods! Wireless earphones that work with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac, lasting up to five hours on one charge. View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO Electric Guitar: was $1499 now $699.77
Yeah, an amazing 53% off this Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop. Slash takes these things very seriously and worked with Epiphone to create this guitar to his exacting standards. Amazing price.View Deal
Guns N' Roses: Appetite For Destruction Box set: was £139.99, now £79.99
This was reduced to £82.99 back in September, but this is the best price yet for the Super Deluxe edition of Appetite For Destruction which includes four CDs, containing 73 tracks in total – 49 of which have never been released before. There are B-sides, 1986 session tracks, acoustic versions and much much more. There's also a Blu-Ray audio disc with 96kHz, 24-bit, 5.1 surround sound mixes from original analog multi-tracks, the original album mixed by Elliot Scheiner, bonus tracks, original music videos in 5.1, and the music video for It's So Easy in 5.1.View Deal
Pro-Ject Essential III GH: was $499.98 now $349.99
Pro-ject are well-respected by serious audiophiles who consider them to be the ideal entry point for anyone beginning to take their hi-fi more seriously. This little beauty is called the GH because it's emblazoned with the face of Beatle George Harrison. My. Sweet. Lord.View Deal
Classic Rock and Metal Hammer tees: was £14.99 now £5
Black Friday just got even blacker. Official Classic Rock and Metal Hammer merch is now available for just £5! 33 classic designs have been discounted from an original price of £14.99 to a bargain-priced £5 to make way for new designs. T-shirts in the Black Friday sale include the classic mag logo designs, collectible Metal Hammer Golden Gods tees, and some of our favourite designs inspired by rock and metal classics: Born To Lose, Dino's Bar and Grill and Charlotte's nightclub. View Deal