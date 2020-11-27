Black Friday AirPods deals 2020: AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods hit lowest prices ever

The best Black Friday AirPods deals are here, with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Apple's slick wireless earbuds. AirPods are arguably the world’s most sought-after true wireless earbuds, and the range now includes the AirPods 2nd generation and the sleeker yet more powerful Apple AirPods Pro. Ahead of any potential new Apple headphones anytime soon, the AirPods remain the wireless headphones to grab… especially at today's super low prices.

Right now, the best deal is on the AirPods Pro, which are down to just £195 at Laptops Direct and $199 at Staples in the US.

But the best Black Friday AirPods deals don't stop there. The entire range is discounted right now, including great Black Friday Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case deals, plus discounts on the AirPods with Charging Case.

Not sure if the AirPods are right for you? Take a read below as we guide you through everything you need to know.

Into music and looking for more great deals? We're rounding up the best savings on our Black Friday music deals page, including great Black Friday wireless headphones deals and Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.

Black Friday AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £195, save £54

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a huge £54 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $199, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live at Staples right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals Low Stock Apple AirPods Pro - White Laptops Direct £195 View Deal Low Stock Reduced Price Apple Airpods Pro - Active... very.co.uk £249 £198 View Deal Low Stock Reduced Price Apple AirPods Pro Simply Be £249 £219 View Deal Show More Deals

Black Friday AirPods with wireless charging case deals

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless case | Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Today's best deals on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Reduced Price Apple Airpods with Wireless... Amazon Prime £199 £157 View Deal Apple AirPods with Wireless... BT Shop £159 View Deal Apple AirPods with Wireless... Ebuyer £162.46 View Deal Show More Deals

Black Friday AirPods with charging case deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case | Was £159, now £124.49

This deal at Amazon slashes £34.51 off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159 , now $128.98

The cheapest AirPods deal out there right now! If you can put up with having to plug your case in to charge it, these have all the same ace tech as the 2nd gen AirPods with wireless charging case.View Deal

About Apple AirPods

(Image credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods wireless earphones?

First of all, Apple’s Bluetooth true wireless earphones are known by many names, including Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 2019 and AirPods 2nd generation. Three names for the same pair of wireless earphones, and not to be confused with the top-of-the-range AirPods Pro (keep reading).

They retail for £159/$159 for the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and £199 / $199 for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

These newer Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 headphone chip and have an improved battery life, helping them last for up to five hours listening time and three hours of talk time per single charge. That’s an improvement on the original Apple AirPods.

On top of this enhanced battery life, the AirPods now have integrated Siri voice assistant technology, so you can say “Hey Siri” to take advantage of these voice smarts on the move; no need to tap to activate Siri this time.

You can buy Apple AirPods with a standard charging case that charges via lightning cable to USB, or with a wireless charging case, which you sit on a Qi-compatible charging mat to juice up the earbuds. Of course, you can also use a lightning connector with these too. Both cases hold multiple charges, helping you to extend their playback time on the move; up to a full 24 hours, in fact.

While there are differences between the original AirPods and the latest models, we believe it’s still definitely worth snapping up a pair of the original AirPods if you see a good deal and just want the cheapest pair of AirPods you buy. Bizarrely, though, the first-gen is often more expensive than the current model. Strange world, right?

About AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods Pro earbuds?

Apple AirPods Pro are the flagship model in Apple’s current Bluetooth wireless earbuds range, and retail for £249 / $249. They come with a wireless charging case and are available only in white, just like the other AirPods.

The biggest differences between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods are that the Pro true wireless earbuds sound incredible. The ‘stems’ of the latest Apple earbuds also look shorter, which is good news for those of you who don’t appreciate the unique style of the longer stems on the AirPods and especially the first generation.

The AirPods Pro boast custom built high-excursion, low distortion drivers to really drive that powerful bass home – trust us, Flea and Cliff Burton have never sounded so good. A high dynamic range amp delivers crystal clear sound, while Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to suit the shape of your ear. In short, this is a stunning listening experience from the start.

Even with active noise cancellation (ANC) tech thrown in, the AirPod Pros are still incredibly light at 45.6g. Why would you need ANC? To block out a noisy commute, office or home environment for a start, all so that you can focus more intently on the music (or podcast or audiobook) you’re listening to. When you need to let outside noise in, such as when your boss is talking to you, switch to Transparency mode.

If you see the AirPods Pro on sale – and of course we’ll be beating your door down to let you know about any epic Cyber Monday deals we spot on these – just buy them. But remember, buy from a trusted retailer and not some Del Boy operation. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Checking the company’s reputation on a site like Trustpilot is a good place to start.

Black Friday FAQ

Black Friday in the shopping sense is the day after Thanksgiving in America, and usually lands on the last Friday in November each year. This is the day when many retailers launch Black Friday sales, offering time-limited deals on a boat-load of products including everything from the best budget turntables to tasty home brew kits.

The Black Friday 2020 date is Friday 27 November, with sales continuing all through that weekend and into Monday 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday 2020. So if you’ve seen our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers, or you’ve been eyeing up one of the phones in our guide to the best phones for music, Black Friday could be your chance to snag one for less.

Black Friday AirPods deals: What to expect

We’ve seen some brilliant Apple AirPods deals already this year, with up to $50 off the AirPods Pro at Amazon, plus big savings on the entire AirPods range at Argos, Best Buy, Currys, Walmart and other online retailers.

As such, we’re expecting these juicy discounts to continue in the run-up to Black Friday 2020 and into Cyber Monday, with perhaps the real show-stopper deals to drop that weekend. And we wouldn’t be surprised if the very best Black Friday AirPod deals didn’t come from Apple itself via the dedicated Official Apple Amazon store. We mean, Apple isn’t one to be outdone.

The best early Black Friday AirPods Pro deal right now will save you $50, so if you see these earbuds on sale for more than that, just grab ’em and don’t look back, as that’s a significant saving on some highly coveted Apple earpods.

(Image credit: Apple)

Anything over a $30 saving on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (RRP £159 / $159) and the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (RRP £199 / $199) is definitely worth snapping up. We’re starting to see those offers dribble through now, which is good news for early Black Friday shoppers.

On top of the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you may see offers crop up on refurbished AirPods. These often drop in at a much cheaper price and could be worth looking at if you want the cheapest AirPods possible, regardless of which generation they are. Just keep in mind that they are refurbished, so you may not get a guarantee with them, and they may or may not be in their original packaging. Amazon Warehouse is a good place to find these cheap AirPod deals.

Black Friday AirPods deals: Do's and don'ts

In order to nab one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you have to first know what these Apple earpods normally cost. After all, you don’t want to get ripped off by unscrupulous retailers who think you were born yesterday. So, let’s clear this one up pretty sharp-ish… The Apple Airpods prices are as follows:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case £159 / $159

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case £199 / $199

Apple AirPods Pro £249 / $249

Now that you know the official RRP, the first obvious ‘don’t’ is to not pay more than the original price. Next up, do know which type of Apple AirPods you want to buy. If you’re just looking for cheap AirPods and aren’t bothered if they lack Apple’s latest tech, check out the Apple AirPods with Charging Case.

If you want wireless charging on the go, you’ll need to stump up extra for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. This type of case actually charges the AirPods when they’re not in use. They’re brilliant if you want to wear AirPods when commuting or traveling, as they can give your Apple earpods a welcome juice boost when you can’t get to a mains power outlet.

For those who want the best Apple AirPods bar none, make a beeline for the Apple AirPods Pro deals. These are currently the pinnacle of Apple audio engineering and are a must-buy for ardent music fans who can’t stomach the tinny sound of crap wireless earbuds.

(Image credit: Apple)

Don’t buy from any online retailer or seller you’ve never heard of, no matter how good their Black Friday AirPods deals appear to be on paper. Check ’em out on the likes of Trust Pillot and see what other customers have to say about them. We always recommend sticking with known retailers with clear returns policies so that your purchase is covered, and delivery tracking is easy.

Do shop around for the best Black Friday AirPods deals, as many retailers will be competing for your cash with various offers. Luckily, we can help with this as we’ll be regularly scanning the Black Friday AirPod sales and deals to ensure you get the biggest savings. In addition to us putting in some elbow grease, our shopping software gubbins will also be working hard in the background scanning hundreds of websites for the top deals on AirPods.

More great audio deals

Look, quality true wireless earphones and Bluetooth wireless headphones cost extra than bog standard headphones. That’s just the way it is. What you’re paying for is better sound, ease of use, and a lightweight yet comfortable feel. You get all of those with the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

That said, if you do want to explore some alternatives, whether cheaper or more expensive cans, and whether wireless or 'wired', you have plenty of choice. Just check out the stacks of cans below, aimed at a range of budgets, music tastes and uses, in our expert buyer's guides:

Looking for more great music-listening content and music gifts for yourself and others? Don't miss our expert guides to the following: