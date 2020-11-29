Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony headphones 2020: The best discounts on Sony WH-1000XM4, WH-1000XM3 and WF-1000XM3

If you’re reading this article then you're clearly on the lookout for some killer Black Friday or Cyber Monday Sony headphones deals (plus you’re clearly a music fan with impeccable taste!). With Cyber Weekend in full swing, you've come to the right place!

As a music fan, you demand the very best sound from your headphones – and there are some amazing cans out there including budget wireless headphones , and cheap noise-cancelling headphones . But if you’re planning on going wireless and want impressive sound at a reasonable price, Sony’s offerings are well worth your attention.

Here at Louder, we’ve tried and tested a range of Sony's cans, putting them through their paces to every band you can think of, from Metallica and Slayer, to Pink Floyd and the Beatles. And for Cyber Weekend we've uncovered the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony headphones you can buy today - our clever price comparison software is trawling the web and updating our price widgets right now, too. so you can be sure you're onto a bargain.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony headphones: The best deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: Was £220, now £149

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa functionality are down to just £149 for Cyber Weekend. With superb noise-cancelling tech and strong battery life, you won’t find many better in this price range, so take advantage of this deal on Amazon while you can!View Deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

These new headphones are more outrageously talented than Bruce Dickinson. Combining state of the art noise cancelling with AI powered smart features, they literally herald a new era of head-fi technology.

Features like Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control mean they’ll always sound their best, regardless where you are, in fact you’ll only ever need to take them off to charge them – which won’t be that often as they can run for 30 hours when powered up.

Noise cancelling is best in class, and they sound superb too. To find out why we love them so much, go read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

The Sony WH-1000XM3 may just about be the best deal in Sony headphones right now. That’s because they’ve had a huge price cut to make way for the all-new, all-smart WH-1000XM4s.

The thing is, they sound just as good as the newer model. The key difference between the two is the feature set, and if you’re happy to trade the XM4’s leading edge AI niceties for serious cash saving, then you can spend what you save on Black Sabbath’s Paranoid Super Deluxe collector’s edition, or something equally worthy.

The WH-1000XM3 have a lightweight build and soft, seductive ear pads. They’re generous on features, too, with 30 hours of battery life, voice control and a ‘Quick Attention’ mode that enables you to instantly quieten your music when you need to hear something important.

Sony’s exceptional noise cancellation technology remains undimmed. Expect these to be phased out as stock dwindles, so move fast if you want to bag a bargain.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony WF-1000XM3 deals

Sometimes, a full set of over-ears just won’t cut in. That’s when true wireless earbuds come into their own. They live in a pocketable charging case that can keep them juiced for days – and Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are one of our favourites. They feature the brand’s signature noise cancelling (which remains uncannily good even on these stylish buds), and sound excellent, with great stereo imaging and a deep bass.

The WF-1000XM3 are also optimised for Google Assistant, enabling you to control your music, get the latest football scores or manage your schedule, all with the power of voice. You get a lot of earphone for your money.

Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony WH-1000XM2 deals

They may be getting long in the tooth, but the Sony WH-1000XM2 remain an easy recommendation when it comes to noise cancelling headphones. The silver-gold version can be found for a little over £220, and that’s small beer for cans of this class.

Prog, punk or metal, these Sony headphones handle all with confidence, thanks to their powerful 40mm drivers and distortion-reducing S-Master HX technology.

They’re Hi-Res Audio capable too. Sony is spoiling us.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sony WF-1000X deals

If you’re working on a tight budget, you can still pick up a pair of Sony noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for a song. Powered by a 6mm dynamic driver, the Sony WF-1000X deliver sound quality that belies their price, with impressive levels of detail and clarity.

They're also Alexa compatible, although battery life is limited, so you'll get no more than three hours per charge with noise cancelling switched off.

