Best Black Friday AirPods deals 2020: blast your ears, not your bank account

If you’re searching for the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you’re in luck as we’re rounding them up right here. Apple AirPods are arguably the world’s most sought-after true wireless earbuds, and the range now includes the AirPods 2nd generation and the sleeker yet more powerful Apple AirPods Pro. Ahead of any new Apple headphones launch this year, the AirPods remain the wireless headphones to grab… especially at these reduced prices.

While even cheap AirPods deals are more expensive than the price tags on the best budget wireless headphones, there’s a lot of killer tech packed into these little white buds. They dish out a rich, nuanced sound that could help you hear your favourite albums in a new way. The best Black Friday AirPods deals cover the entire range, made up of the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the AirPods with Charging Case, and the Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds.

Here we’ll be rounding up Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK and America, including any price drops we see on these earbuds via Amazon UK and Amazon US.

Best AirPods deals

Early Best Black Friday AirPod deals to shop now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159.99/ $159.99 | Now £129.99/$129.99 at Amazon

The latest version of the basic Apple AirPods are easy to use with your phone or tablet. They’re always connected, and when you take them out of your ears they automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Enjoy a powerful sound filling your ears, with up to five hours listening time and three hours talk time per charge.

Apple AirPods + Wireless Charging Case | Was £199.99/ $199 | Now £159.99/$159.99 at Amazon

Here you get the added convenience of a wireless charging case. To take advantage of wire-free charging, pop the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat. Just 15 minutes charging delivers up to three hours of music playback / two hours talk time.

Apple AirPods Pro | Was £249.99/$249.99 | Now £199.99/S199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on these top of the range Apple's earpods. They pack in a ton of tech to make your music sound epic, whether you're blasting classic rock or djent. This is a generous saving on the best Apple AirPods bar none, but this discount won't be around for long.

About Apple AirPods

(Image credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods wireless earphones?

First of all, Apple’s Bluetooth true wireless earphones are known by many names, including Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 2019 and AirPods 2nd generation. Three names for the same pair of wireless earphones, and not to be confused with the top-of-the-range AirPods Pro (keep reading).

They retail for £159/$159 for the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and £199 / $199 for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

These newer Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 headphone chip and have an improved battery life, helping them last for up to five hours listening time and three hours of talk time per single charge. That’s an improvement on the original Apple AirPods.

On top of this enhanced battery life, the AirPods now have integrated Siri voice assistant technology, so you can say “Hey Siri” to take advantage of these voice smarts on the move; no need to tap to activate Siri this time.

You can buy Apple AirPods with a standard charging case that charges via lightning cable to USB, or with a wireless charging case, which you sit on a Qi-compatible charging mat to juice up the earbuds. Of course, you can also use a lightning connector with these too. Both cases hold multiple charges, helping you to extend their playback time on the move; up to a full 24 hours, in fact.

While there are differences between the original AirPods and the latest models, we believe it’s still definitely worth snapping up a pair of the original AirPods if you see a good deal and just want the cheapest pair of AirPods you buy. Bizarrely, though, the first-gen is often more expensive than the current model. Strange world, right?

About AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods Pro earbuds?

Apple AirPods Pro are the flagship model in Apple’s current Bluetooth wireless earbuds range, and retail for £249 / $249. They come with a wireless charging case and are available only in white, just like the other AirPods.

The biggest differences between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods are that the Pro true wireless earbuds sound incredible. The ‘stems’ of the latest Apple earbuds also look shorter, which is good news for those of you who don’t appreciate the unique style of the longer stems on the AirPods and especially the first generation.

The AirPods Pro boast custom built high-excursion, low distortion drivers to really drive that powerful bass home – trust us, Flea and Cliff Burton have never sounded so good. A high dynamic range amp delivers crystal clear sound, while Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to suit the shape of your ear. In short, this is a stunning listening experience from the start.

Even with active noise cancellation (ANC) tech thrown in, the AirPod Pros are still incredibly light at 45.6g. Why would you need ANC? To block out a noisy commute, office or home environment for a start, all so that you can focus more intently on the music (or podcast or audiobook) you’re listening to. When you need to let outside noise in, such as when your boss is talking to you, switch to Transparency mode.

If you see the AirPods Pro on sale – and of course we’ll be beating your door down to let you know about any epic Cyber Monday deals we spot on these – just buy them. But remember, buy from a trusted retailer and not some Del Boy operation. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Checking the company’s reputation on a site like Trustpilot is a good place to start.

Black Friday FAQ

Black Friday 2020 FAQ

Black Friday in the shopping sense is the day after Thanksgiving in America, and usually lands on the last Friday in November each year. This is the day when many retailers launch Black Friday sales, offering time-limited deals on a boat-load of products including everything from the best budget turntables to tasty home brew kits.

The Black Friday 2020 date is Friday 27 November, with sales continuing all through that weekend and into Monday 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday 2020. So if you’ve seen our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers, or you’ve been eyeing up one of the phones in our guide to the best phones for music, Black Friday could be your chance to snag one for less.

So, once again, the dates for your diary are:

Black Friday 2020 starts on Friday 27 November

Cyber Monday 2020 takes place on Monday 30 November

What to expect

Best Black Friday AirPods deals 2020: what to expect

We’ve seen some brilliant Apple AirPods deals already this year, with up to $50 off the AirPods Pro at Amazon, plus big savings on the entire AirPods range at Argos, Best Buy, Currys, Walmart and other online retailers.

As such, we’re expecting these juicy discounts to continue in the run-up to Black Friday 2020 and into Cyber Monday, with perhaps the real show-stopper deals to drop that weekend. And we wouldn’t be surprised if the very best Black Friday AirPod deals didn’t come from Apple itself via the dedicated Official Apple Amazon store. We mean, Apple isn’t one to be outdone.

The best early Black Friday AirPods Pro deal right now will save you $50, so if you see these earbuds on sale for more than that, just grab ’em and don’t look back, as that’s a significant saving on some highly coveted Apple earpods.

(Image credit: Apple)

Anything over a $30 saving on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (RRP £159 / $159) and the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (RRP £199 / $199) is definitely worth snapping up. We’re starting to see those offers dribble through now, which is good news for early Black Friday shoppers.

On top of the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you may see offers crop up on refurbished AirPods. These often drop in at a much cheaper price and could be worth looking at if you want the cheapest AirPods possible, regardless of which generation they are. Just keep in mind that they are refurbished, so you may not get a guarantee with them, and they may or may not be in their original packaging. Amazon Warehouse is a good place to find these cheap AirPod deals.

Do's and don'ts

The do’s and don’ts of shopping the best Black Friday AirPods deals

In order to nab one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals, you have to first know what these Apple earpods normally cost. After all, you don’t want to get ripped off by unscrupulous retailers who think you were born yesterday. So, let’s clear this one up pretty sharp-ish… The Apple Airpods prices are as follows:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case £159 / $159

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case £199 / $199

Apple AirPods Pro £249 / $249

Now that you know the official RRP, the first obvious ‘don’t’ is to not pay more than the original price. Next up, do know which type of Apple AirPods you want to buy. If you’re just looking for cheap AirPods and aren’t bothered if they lack Apple’s latest tech, check out the Apple AirPods with Charging Case.

If you want wireless charging on the go, you’ll need to stump up extra for the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. This type of case actually charges the AirPods when they’re not in use. They’re brilliant if you want to wear AirPods when commuting or traveling, as they can give your Apple earpods a welcome juice boost when you can’t get to a mains power outlet.

For those who want the best Apple AirPods bar none, make a beeline for the Apple AirPods Pro deals. These are currently the pinnacle of Apple audio engineering and are a must-buy for ardent music fans who can’t stomach the tinny sound of crap wireless earbuds.

(Image credit: Apple)

Don’t buy from any online retailer or seller you’ve never heard of, no matter how good their Black Friday AirPods deals appear to be on paper. Check ’em out on the likes of Trust Pillot and see what other customers have to say about them. We always recommend sticking with known retailers with clear returns policies so that your purchase is covered, and delivery tracking is easy.

Do shop around for the best Black Friday AirPods deals, as many retailers will be competing for your cash with various offers. Luckily, we can help with this as we’ll be regularly scanning the Black Friday AirPod sales and deals to ensure you get the biggest savings. In addition to us putting in some elbow grease, our shopping software gubbins will also be working hard in the background scanning hundreds of websites for the top deals on AirPods.

Where to shop

Best AirPods Black Friday deals 2020: where to shop

We mentioned above that it’s wise to shop with known retailers, and we say this because they have proper delivery and returns policies, which should mean your order will be fuss-free. When shopping for the best Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK, you’ll find plenty of choices at Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Argos, Very and others.

In the States, we’d recommend heading to Amazon again, plus QVC, Walmart, Best Buy and the Apple store itself. These giant retailers will be slashing prices to compete with one another, which could lead to some mega savings for you.

Again, keep a note of the RRP for the Apple AirPods you want to buy this Black Friday and make sure you’re getting at least a $15-20+ saving on them, depending on which Apple earpods you’re buying.

Today’s best UK Amazon AirPods prices:

The latest Argos AirPods prices:

Today’s best US Amazon AirPods prices:

Today’s best Currys AirPods prices:

Today’s latest QVC AirPods Pro prices:

Today’s lowest Very AirPods prices:

(Image credit: Apple)

More audio deals

Best Black Friday AirPods deals: killer alternatives

Look, quality true wireless earphones and Bluetooth wireless headphones cost extra than bog standard headphones. That’s just the way it is. What you’re paying for is better sound, ease of use, and a lightweight yet comfortable feel. You get all of those with the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

That said, if you do want to explore some alternatives, whether cheaper or more expensive cans, and whether wireless or 'wired', you have plenty of choice. Just check out the stacks of cans below, aimed at a range of budgets, music tastes and uses, in our expert buyer's guides:

Looking for more great music-listening content and music gifts for yourself and others? Don't miss our expert guides to the following: