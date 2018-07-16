Amazon Prime Day: The best deals on bluetooth and wireless speakers

Hallelujah! Amazon Prime Day 2018 is finally here, and prices are being smashed all over the place. Starting at midday Monday July 16 and ending a midnight Tuesday July 17, one million products will be discounted over the next 36 hours. Some of will be lightning deals (only lasting a short period of time) but some will be available throughout Prime Day – including the very best in Bluetooth and wireless speaker action.

To take part in Prime Day, you will need an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial right now to take advantage of all the deals and discounts across Amazon over the next two days.

We know that no one is going to take advantage of all these deals (where would you keep a million discounted items?), so we've selected the very best deals on Bluetooth and wireless speakers, for all you mobile music needs

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker - Natural: Was £179 now £124 Sleek Scandinavian styling and B&O's famous sound in an ultra-portable package, A1 sets a new standard for Bluetooth speakers. Small enough to to be smuggled into a festival but powerful enough to annoy the tent next door, the A1 is a musical powerhouse. Also, it looks like a flying saucer. View Deal

Ultimate Ears 984-001221 MEGABOOM Limited Edition Bluetooth/Wireless Speaker Was £149, now £99 A wireless portable speaker pumped full of steroids. Blast freakishly amazing 360-degree sound with deep, heart-pounding bass–everywhere you go, if that's your thing. It is bold, beautiful, unbelievably light, and crafted from the most premium of materials. Looking good was never this easy. Unless you're Taylor Hawkins. View Deal

LG PK5 Portable LOUDR Bluetooth Party Speaker - Black. Was £99, now £50 This good-lookin' fella comes with with Meridian Audio's advanced technologies, which lets you take the party portable with ultra premium sound and bonus lighting! Plus, with long-lasting battery life the party can go all night long. Put Toto's Africa on repeat to fade...View Deal

House of Marley Get Together Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Was £130, now £90 The signature Get Together Speaker is crafted in the true iconic House of Marley style, using natural ingredients like bamboo, hemp and cotton. The built-in rechargeable battery, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm input make it simple and easy to connect hundreds of wireless devices and fire up your tunes whenever and wherever you need them. Sustainable built and sonically sound. View Deal

Jam Audio Symphony Wireless Wi-Fi Speaker w/Amazon Alexa Voice. Was £83, now $59 Wireless stereo sound for your entire home, whether that's a pokey little bedsit or a rock star mansion. Build a complete home sound system without complex wiring or expensive installation. No wires! JAM’s Multi-Room Audio gives you the ability to connect multiple speakers over WiFi and control them from your smart device using a free app. Smart.View Deal

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Was £449, now £314 With its compact footprint (that means small size) and convenient leather carrying handle, the Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is ready to accompany you on all of life’s adventures. Literally all of them. And that's a LOT of adventures. And because it's B&O, you know it sounds good. View Deal

Jam Audio Rhythm Wireless Wi-Fi Speaker w/Amazon Alexa Voice. Was £69, now $40 This is a wireless stereo sound for your entire home. Build a complete home sound system without the need for complex wiring or getting in expensive installation blokes. Be the envy of all your friends, unless your friends are in Aerosmith or something. View Deal

Amazon are also offering its Prime members four months of Prime Music for just 99p! That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. Just download the app and listen to 40 million songs anywhere you go – just like Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, this also works with Alexa devices like the Echo.