The best deals on Amazon devices for Amazon Prime Day 2018

We're now into the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2018, meaning you only have until midnight tonight (Tuesday July 17) to snap up all all the great deals on headphones, bluetooth speakers, musical instruments and more.

But, as you'd expect, some of the best deals are on Amazon's own devices. Prices have been slashed on the Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Paperwhite and loads more. You can check out the latest deals below.

To take part in these Prime Day offers, you will need an Amazon Prime account. It only costs £7.99 a month but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial right now to take advantage of all the deals and discounts across Amazon. Why not just set up a free account, buy a ton of stuff on the cheap, then cancel your account? Easy.

Amazon Echo Show: was £199.99 now £99.99 Echo has just got better. While the original Alexa model would tell you the latest news headlines through a speaker, the Echo Show can actually show you flash news briefings, weather forecasts, shopping lists, security cameras and more. It’s like living in the future.View Deal

Certified Refurbished Echo Plus: was £129.99 now £79.99 Your smart home starts here. You can play music, order pizza, listen to the news, call an Uber, turn you lights off, change the thermostat all through Alexa and Amazon Echo. And these refurbished models all come with a one-year guarantee, so you don’t need to worry about getting an inferior product.View Deal

You can also take advantage of some exclusive bundle deals Amazon are offering with Echo, including some rather nifty smart home devices to make your life easier.

Amazon Fire TV with 4K: was £69.99 now £39.99 Stream pretty much anything to your TV through your Amazon Fire TV stick. There's Prime Video, Netflix, iPlayer, 4oD, ITV Player, Spotify and loads more. You don’t even need to type anything as the remote comes with Alexa built in! And it’s all delivered in very tasty 4K resolution for a truly immersive experience.View Deal

Kindle Oasis: was £229.99 now £179.99 You can literally read anywhere you want with the Kindle Oasis as Amazon have made this model waterproof! Imagine just swanning about in the pool on holiday, pina colada in one hand and your favourite novel in the other… we’re jealous of you just thinking about it. And if you have Audible you can pair the Kindle Oasis with bluetooth speakers and chill out completely.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was £109.99 now £74.99 With a 300dpi display, the Kindle Paperwhite reads just like paper and there’s no screen glare at all. It’s a lightweight model and the battery lasts for weeks, which is perfect for long trips. And with 5.5 million books available to download, you don’t need to fill every room in your house with books you’ll never read!View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £99.99 now £59.99 This tablet is made with kids in mind and it's the perfect way to keep little ones amused in a safe environment. The browser keeps out inappropriate content and there are thousands of apps, books, games, movies and more to keep kids busy. Plus Amazon will replace it for free if your child breaks it!View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: was £129.99 now £89.99 Just like the Fire HD 7 but the 8 version has a bigger screen, longer battery life (up to 12 hours!) and 32gb of storage. It still comes with a two-years guarantee and the Amazon promise that they’ll replace a broken one, no questions asked. Perfect for little ones to lose themselves in a world of imagination.View Deal

Dash: was £4.99 now £1.99 Too lazy to log on to Amazon and re-order the same thing over and over again? Well don’t worry! Dash buttons will do just that… at the touch of a button. You can order everything from beer to washing power to nappies – it’s pretty great tbh.View Deal

Blink Indoor 1x: was £129.99 now £70.99 Home security has been stepped up a gear with Amazon’s wi-fi camera system, broadcasting any motion to your smartphone and saving any clips to the cloud – you can also stream live footage to keep an eye on your pets. It also works with Amazon Alexa and has a two-year battery life! View Deal

Blink XT 1x: was £149.99 now £89 Kit out your home with these weatherproof security cameras, ideal for inside and out. No wires are needed and the battery lasts for up to two-years, plus you have the ability to expand to a 10 camera system and pretend you’re living in a super-expensive art gallery. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was £239 now £149 Want to know who’s at your door but you can’t be bothered to get up? Amazon Ring has a built-in camera that broadcasts to your phone whenever someone calls round. What’s more, you can speak to anyone who calls round, allowing you to talk to delivery men if you’re out – that’s right, you don’t even need to be in the same country to answer your own front door.View Deal

Amazon are also offering a special bundle deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime for £149 .

Amazon are also offering its Prime members four months of Prime Music for just 99p! That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. Just download the app and listen to 40 million songs anywhere you go – just like Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, this also works with Alexa devices like the Echo.